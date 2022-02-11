KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A juvenile was taken into custody overnight Thursday on multiple charges of attempted murder following a shooting in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

A spokesperson with KPD said officers responded to a “shooting incident” on Thursday night on Flint Hill Drive. KPD said a 16-year-old male was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. He is facing multiple counts of attempted murder.

No one was hit by gunfire or injured during the incident. No other details were readily available due to the suspect being a juvenile.