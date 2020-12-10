KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Violent Crimes Unit of the Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting late Wednesday that left a 19-year-old hospitalized.
KPD officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Glenn Avenue just after 10 p.m. Wednesday where a 19-year-old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center for treatment for his injuries where he remains hospitalized with critical injuries but is in stable condition.
A KPD release said all involved parties are accounted for and no charges have been filed at this time. The incident is under active investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.
- Knox County reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, most in a single day
- Teen in critical but stable condition after West Knoxville shooting
- Second Harvest Food Bank holds 10th annual Double Your Donation Day
- California’s hospitals filling up as virus cases skyrocket
- Parents scramble to make at-home learning work as Knox County Schools go fully virtual