In 2005, this KFD crew assisted in the delivery of OT Harris. Now, the crew is working with Harris as part of the Summer in the City intern program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department recently posted a picture on social media as a full-circle moment.

In 2005, the crew in the photo helped deliver the young man they’re posing with. They would reunite 25 years later when OT Harris, now 18, started working with KFD as part of the Summer in the City intern program.

OT and his mother Lateshia Hall paid a visit to WATE, after reaching out to Lori Tucker and Tearsa Smith. They were only too happy to show them around the studio and learn more about their amazing story.

Hall told us, “By the time (my) water broke, labor began, my mom was like, ‘let me call the fire department.’ Well, by then, he’s on his mission out, and so it just went from there.”

We asked OT, who just graduated from L&N STEM Academy, about his plans for the future.

“I’m planning on majoring in education at ETSU, English with a minor in education and then I’m thinking about doing finance a little bit.”

OT is not only preparing for college. He already has his own consulting firm focusing on web design for companies. You can find him on Twitter @ConsultingOT.