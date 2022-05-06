KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 17-year-old is set to be tried as an adult in Knox County Criminal Court for his alleged involvement with a January 2021 shooting targeting two students leaving Austin-East Magnet High School.

Ahmad Gatlin, 17, was transferred out of juvenile court on April 27, court documents show. Being tried as an adult opens the door for stronger penalties if convicted.

Gatlin and two others — Rashan Jordan and juvenile male — are suspects in a Jan. 14, 2021 shooting outside of the Knoxville school. Gatlin and the juvenile were both 16 years old at the time of the crime, while Jordan was 14 years old.

The three are accused of shooting at John John Mathis and an unidentified female as they drove away from the school. Detectives found the victims taking shelter from the gunshots in the restroom of a gas station at Cherry Street and Magnolia.

Mathis was killed on Aug. 8, 2021 in a shooting at the Lonsdale Homes which remains unsolved.

Jordan and the juvenile are also each charged in the murder of 16-year-old Austin-East student Stanley Freeman Jr. in Feb. 2021. Jordan is set to be tried as an adult with a transfer hearing for the juvenile scheduled for Friday, May 13.

Gatlin faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in juvenile court.

Documents show officers found 113 grams of marijuana and $2,400 in cash in Gatlin’s bedroom on Jan. 29, 2021.