Teenager charged with assault, reckless driving after car chase on Tazewell Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Union County teenager is facing multiple charges stemming from a Wednesday morning car chase.

Justin Tyler Clapp, 19, of Maynardville, was charged with reckless driving, theft, three counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on a suspended licence and possession of meth.

Knoxville Police Officers spotted a reported stolen Chevrolet S10 pickup truck on East Emory Road at Tazewell Pike in North Knox County. When the officers attempted to stop the truck, the driver refused and a pursuit ensued.

Officers followed the vehicle with speeds reaching 80 mph on to Old Tazewell Pike, Satterfield Road and Texas Valley Road before reaching Maynardville Pike.

“The driver was continuing south on Maynardville (Pike) and crossed the center lane into northbound traffic multiple times almost striking multiple vechiles head on,” the incident report said. “The driver continuously swerved towards officer’s cruisers during the pursuit.”

Officers said they witnessed what they believed to be narcotics being thrown out of the truck during the pursuit.

Clapp was finally apprehended after officers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. Clapp allegedly slapped an officer during the arrest. He is being held in the Knox County Jail on $10,000 bond.