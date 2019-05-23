Teens taken to hospital after Fort Dickerson Quarry jump
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Crews were called to the scene of a possible water rescue Wednesday afternoon at Fort Dickerson Quarry resulting in the transport of two 17-year-old males to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
They had jumped off a rock into the water and landed on each other, KFD officials said.
KFD later sent out a release on the incident, saying that at 3 p.m. Wednesday the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the Blount Avenue Quarry off of Hawthorn Road in South Knoxville for a person who was injured while swimming.
"Upon arrival we found two male patients that were down a steep embankment along the water’s edge that were injured while jumping from one of the rock faces," the press release states. "Neither person suffered life-threatening injuries and both were transported to a local ER for evaluation.
"One victim was immobilized as a precaution and due to the precarious location of this patient, Fire Department personnel assembled a 'haul system' with rope and a rescue basket to move the victim up the embankment to the roadway."
Once there, fire officials say the teen was loaded into an awaiting ambulance and transported to UT Medical Center.
The incident took about an hour to complete.
"The Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be safe and be aware of your surroundings while participating in water activities this summer. Follow all of the rules and regulations that are posted around the swimming area and don’t take any unnecessary risks that could lead to injury," KFD officials said.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- New playground for all kids at Cedar Bluff Preschool
- Driving safe with the big rigs Memorial Day weekend
- Law enforcement increases patrol for Memorial Day weekend
- East Tennessee farmer opens produce market after 'roller coaster' spring weather
- Knoxville police share precautions for homeowners ahead of summer vacation season
- Programs help East TN man get lifesaving surgery
- Helping prevent heat exhaustion in dogs this holiday weekend
National News
-
- Trump arrives in Tokyo for state visit, golf and sumo
- The Latest: Judge halts plan to build parts of border wall
- The Latest: Warnings about Trump actions on Russia probe
- Suspect in Utah shooting found in Idaho after 2-day manhunt
- 2020 Dem primary calendar may boost Hispanic voter clout
- US moves to strengthen forces in Middle East to counter Iran
- San Francisco police chief 'sorry' for raid on journalist