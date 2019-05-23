Teens taken to hospital after Fort Dickerson Quarry jump Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Crews were called to the scene of a possible water rescue Wednesday afternoon at Fort Dickerson Quarry resulting in the transport of two 17-year-old males to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

They had jumped off a rock into the water and landed on each other, KFD officials said.

KFD later sent out a release on the incident, saying that at 3 p.m. Wednesday the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the Blount Avenue Quarry off of Hawthorn Road in South Knoxville for a person who was injured while swimming.

"Upon arrival we found two male patients that were down a steep embankment along the water’s edge that were injured while jumping from one of the rock faces," the press release states. "Neither person suffered life-threatening injuries and both were transported to a local ER for evaluation.

"One victim was immobilized as a precaution and due to the precarious location of this patient, Fire Department personnel assembled a 'haul system' with rope and a rescue basket to move the victim up the embankment to the roadway."

Once there, fire officials say the teen was loaded into an awaiting ambulance and transported to UT Medical Center.

The incident took about an hour to complete.

"The Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be safe and be aware of your surroundings while participating in water activities this summer. Follow all of the rules and regulations that are posted around the swimming area and don’t take any unnecessary risks that could lead to injury," KFD officials said.