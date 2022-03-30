KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Sheriff’s Office believes a woman was killed by her own pet.

Officers and detectives began investigating Wednesday evening after they learned about a Tellico Village woman who was attacked and killed by a dog. According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the officers who responded saw a large black dog standing over a body.

Officers couldn’t immediately approach the victim due to the possibility of being attacked by the dog. A deputy was forced to shoot and kill the animal.

The attack victim was later identified as a Tellico Village Resident and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Her body will be taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy and the dog will be taken to UT Veterinarian College for a necropsy according to the post.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the woman will be released later.