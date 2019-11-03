Tellico Village’s VFW Post 12135 fall clothing drive topping last year’s total

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Tellico Village’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12135’s fall clothing drive bringing in 40 20-gallon bags of clothing, and 50 coats.

They’re saying that the clothing was equally divided between men and women, and they had 31 new coats donated by the Tellico Village Kiwanis Club.

Here’s a list of all the clothing that was sorted, bagged and distributed:

Loudon VFW Post 5150 received four bags of clothing that was delivered to the Sen. Ben Atchley State Veterans Home in Knoxville.

Sweetwater VFW Post 5156 received four bags of clothing that was delivered to the VA facility at Mountain Home.

Tennessee Coalition for the Homeless received three boxes, 12 bags, and 15 coats for the 18 veterans they furnish housing for.

Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries’ coordinator Tony Harris received eight bags of clothing.

The Knoxville Veterans Center took the balance of the clothing.

Tellico Village VFW Post 12135 giving a big thanks to the residents of Tellico Village for their kindness and donations to the veterans.