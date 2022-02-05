KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chances are if you rent, your monthly costs may be going up. Data from Zumper shows Knoxville ranks fourth in the highest rent change. From January 2021 to January of this year, rent has increased 27%. Now some tenants at a North Knoxville apartment complex are feeling the pinch.

“It’s a cheaper place to live here in North Knoxville. Nothing fancy about it,” said Seth Jordan.

Several renters at the complex on Conner Drive say they recently got an unwanted surprise after new owners took over in December 2021.

Tim Collins said, “From $535 to $900 and I was like what?”

“Did indeed happen, they didn’t give us any warning or anything, so we found that in January. And then here right at the start of February, new ownership only owned it for one month, and they gave us a notice saying they were hiking the rent up,” said Jordan.

The memo placed on doors at the North Knoxville apartment complex.

“It went up 64% in just 30 days, 64%,” added Collins.

Many who live at the apartment complex believe the rent increase is unjust. One renter who didn’t want to be identified says options are very limited for people to move.

The man explained, “We can’t afford that. We’re disabled. We don’t make much money. We struggle to pay to what we pay now, and they act like they don’t care about poor people. You know, poor people got to live just like the rich people does.”

“I can understand people buying a building and wanting to make some money out of it but when there’s poor people here, a lot of people are disabled and elderly, that’s so terrible, rude to do people like that. That are on a fixed income where are they going to go,” questioned Collins.

The unidentified man said, “They don’t look at it that way. You know, that’s why our homeless population is like it is because they don’t want to help the poor people. They want us out on the street because they don’t want to make money.”

“I’m not sure how my neighbors are going to be able to handle it and I’m not sure how I’m going to be able to. My sister lives here too. She’s on disability, you know fixed income and a $300 something hike is going to be hard,” said Jordan.

According to several renters, they are going to look for other places to live but there are hardly any places in Knoxville within their price range. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Knoxville is $1,070.