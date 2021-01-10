Tenn. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann announces positive COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE) – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann announced on Sunday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fleischmann released the following statement following his positive test:

“Today, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with another infected Member of Congress, with whom I share a residence in D.C. I have been in quarantine since Wednesday night, which is when I learned the individual had tested positive, and following CDC guidance. I will continue work for my constituents while self-isolating. I currently feel okay and remain in contact with the Attending Physician. I again, want to urge all Americans to continue to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, and follow CDC guidance as we work to combat COVID-19.”