KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Halls Crossroads community.
According to THP, Howard Gene Mynatt, 74, of Knoxville, died in the crash that happened on Thursday, Dec. 24, on East Emory Road near Maynardville Pike in Knox County. A news release said troopers were dispatched to the area just before 7:20 p.m.
Witnesses reportedly told authorities the vehicle was a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150.
LATEST STORIES
- Coronavirus Tennessee: 3,712 new cases of COVID-19 reported along with a percent positive of 22.96%
- City moves to suspend beer licenses at Knoxville bars where citations stack up
- More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off
- Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies man killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run
- Knoxville Police identify victim from Sunday morning shooting on Unicorn Drive