Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies man killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Halls Crossroads community.

According to THP, Howard Gene Mynatt, 74, of Knoxville, died in the crash that happened on Thursday, Dec. 24, on East Emory Road near Maynardville Pike in Knox County. A news release said troopers were dispatched to the area just before 7:20 p.m.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities the vehicle was a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150.