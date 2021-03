The bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the state capitol Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that a state panel that has the authority to help remove the bust of the former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan will take up the issue next week. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Tuesday, the Tennessee Historical Commission voted to allow the relocation of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the state Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum.

The waiver was granted after the commission voted 25 to 1 for the move.

Another panel in July approved the proposal to move Capitol busts of Forrest and two other military figures to the state museum.