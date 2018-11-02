Tenn. School for the Deaf secures tickets for students to attend UT homecoming game Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A supervisor at the Tennessee School for the Deaf is hoping to give her students an unforgettable weekend.

She's wanting to take some 8th through 12th graders to the University of Tennessee game Saturday.



The stadium, the sea of orange within its stands, and the overall excitement of a Tennessee game day - it's an experience Tennessee School for the Deaf supervisor Rachel Loope hopes to give to her students Saturday.

"There's really no need to hear anything. It takes mostly eyes to watch a football game," Loope said. "The vibration of Neyland Stadium will be crazy. Just to have the kids feel the vibration at that magnitude will be incredible."

One problem though on Friday afternoon, she was still looking for tickets to cover the 8th through 12th graders and the staff to supervise them. Usually, Loope says, students go home over the weekend, but this weekend, several are still in town for a cyber competition.

"We're looking at about 15 tickets. We currently have four," Loope said. "The hope would be ideally we would like to have 15 tickets that were together but I know that's unrealistic, especially last minute. The goal would be to have as many seats together as possible."

Friday afternoon, Loope was still very much holding out hope that she could surprise the students with tickets before kick off Saturday.

After our report aired a 6 p.m. Friday, UT Athletics contacted WATE 6 On Your Side, telling us they would donate all 15 tickets for the students and supervisors to sit together.

