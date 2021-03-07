Tennesseans in Phase 1c eager to receive COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this March 1, 2021, file photo, a patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. More than 27 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from U.S. health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration said Friday, March 5, it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is moving into the next phase of vaccinations starting on Monday.

People that fall into the ‘Phase 1C Plan’ qualify.

That includes Tennesseans 16 and older with high-risk health conditions as well as their caregivers.

“For me with diabetes, it’s an autoimmune disease, so my immune system is already partially hurt from that,” said 23-year-old Knox County resident Holt Olson. “So, it would most likely affect me a lot worse. It would make my blood sugars a lot more variable, which would be really bad for my health.”

Olson has Type 1 diabetes and is registered to get his shot on Monday with his aunt who also has diabetes.

However, over in Oak Ridge, John Jenkins is still looking for an appointment.

“Our youngest daughter is approved for the Katie Beckett Waiver Program,” he said. “So that also includes me on the option for the 1-C group.”

Jenkins added, “At seven months old she was diagnosed with West Syndrome, which is an epileptic disorder, and also caused some neurological delays, neurological problems.”

Jenkins said getting his vaccine will bring a sense of normalcy back into his family’s life.

“You know it gives us an opportunity to, you know, feel like something better is on the way.”

Olson said he feels the same way.

“The vaccine, people like me getting it and letting people know that I’m getting, it is going to help them understand that ‘hey, I need to get it not just for myself but for other people,’ and I think this is one big step in sort of building back that public trust around our medical professionals,” he said.