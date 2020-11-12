Tennessee AD Fulmer challenges Knoxville community to support Alzheimer’s fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer is asking for one last fundraising push to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association from now until the end of the year.

More than 700 area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on Oct. 3 raising more than

$120,000 for care, support and research programs.

Their goal is to raise $205,000 for Knoxville’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s by Dec. 31.

“Every 65 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” Fulmer said. “Like many of you this disease has affected people close to me.”