KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An astronaut who graduated from the University of Tennessee is heading back to space.

Barry Wilmore will fly in the Boeing Crew Flight Test which will be the first-ever manned flight of the CST 100 Starliner. It will take astronauts to the International Space Station.

Wilmore said Boeing hopes the Starliner will launch in the fall of 2022. He previously flew on the Space Shuttle Atlantis mission in 2009 with fellow UTSI alum Randy “Komrade” Bresnik. Before he was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2000, he was a Navy test pilot.