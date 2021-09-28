Tennessee alumna wins second Tony Award for ‘The Inheritance’

University of Tennessee: Ashlee Latimer (’16) won her second Tony Award on Sunday, September 26, for her work co-producing The Inheritance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An University of Tennessee alumna won her second Tony Award in three years earlier this week.

On Sept. 26, Ashlee Latimer won her second Tony Award for her work co-producing the play, The Inheritance. Her first Tony win came in 2018 from work co-producing the revival of the musical play Once on This Island.

Along with Latimer’s award, The Inheritance won four other Tony Awards from the 2019-2020 season.

Professor of Theatre and Interim Department Head Casey Sams said, “Always putting her seemingly limitless energy into making the world a kinder, more understanding place. We are all incredibly proud of her second Tony win, and we can’t wait for the release of her first children’s book, Francis Discovers Possible, this spring. Congratulations on all your successes, Ashlee!”

The Hollywood Reporter rated The University of Tennessee’s theatre program as the 13th best in the world earlier this year, ahead of schools like Northwestern and Columbia.