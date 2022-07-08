MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) — Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, released a statement in response to President Joe Biden signing the Executive Order that protects access to abortion.

“The loss of abortion rights in Tennessee is a public health emergency, and I’m grateful for any federal action that leads to safe and legal access to abortion,” she said. “With Governor Bill Lee’s extreme abortion ban in effect, we need an urgent response to ensure people get the essential health care they need.”

Biden signed an Executive Order today that protects abortion by reducing possible penalties women seeking abortion may face after the Supreme Court’s ruling against Roe v. Wade.

Tennessee passed a law that bans abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The law also comes after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Coffield added on her statement, “I’m encouraged that the administration is reaffirming its commitment to abortion access, but ultimately, this is a state issue, and we must elect leaders in Tennessee who will support abortion care.”