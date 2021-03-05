Tennessee Bureau of Investigation welcomes K-9 ‘Honey’ to its team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation welcomed its newest team member, K-9 officer “Honey.”

The K-9 officer can find fire accelerants like gasoline or petroleum in minutes when it might take humans hours or even days to do the same.

Honey is a year-and-a-half Labrador retriever that was initially raised and got her basic training from the “Puppies Behind Bars” program. She was then taken to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agency (ATF) for training to become an accelerant detection K-9.

Honey’s human handler, TBI Special Agent Jeff Moseley says he’s very grateful to have her.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better dog in Honey,” Agent Moseley said. “I was very fortunate to get her, of course. Every handler says that once they get their dog, this is the perfect dog for me, so they do a good job of ATF trainers pair us with the right K-9.”