KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Catholic bishops provided a joint statement on their thoughts on the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

Diocese of Knoxville Bishop Richard F. Stika, Diocese of Nashville Bishop J. Mark and Catholic Diocese of Memphis Bishop David P. Talley stated, “Together as the bishops of Tennessee, we thank the United States Supreme Court for its careful consideration of the constitutional issues surrounding abortion and we express our encouragement that it has ruled in favor of the right to life of the unborn.”

The Roman Catholic Diocese believe that the human life is present during the moment of conception, meaning before the fetus is formed.

“Only time and nourishment are necessary to bring that life forward, created in the likeness and image of God with the human dignity enshrined by the creator in each of us as His children,” according to the new release.

The catholic leaders added that they’re praying for the all of the planned and unplanned pregnancies and pledge to support mothers, fathers and children at every state of life.