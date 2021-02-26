Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Automotive Manufactures Association form partnership to boost services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Automotive Manufacturers Association is partnering with the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry in a move the two organizations say will further increase the state’s already strong automotive manufacturing sector.

Chamber President and CEO Bradley Jackson said the move will significantly enhance services.

“Tennessee is a very good business state for a number of reasons,” Jackson said. “Our location; our roads and infrastructure. We don’t have a state income tax. We’re a right-to-work, employment-at-will state.”

According to the Brookings Institute, Tennessee ranks as the No. 1 state for automotive manufacturing strength, employing more than 123,000 Tennesseans and totaling more than $4.8 billion in automotive exports in 2019.

The agreement will establish board of director appointments to both TAMA and the Tennessee Chamber as well as an operational partnership framework.

“We thank TAMA for this tremendous partnership and opportunity to enhance automotive manufacturing here in Tennessee,” Jackson said. “Automotive manufacturing has become a cornerstone of Tennessee’s economy and is absolutely vital to our economic growth and success as a state.”

TAMA will continue as a nonprofit association while utilizing the infrastructure of the Tennessee Chamber to enhance operations.

“This partnership will allow TAMA to enhance and expand our work and services to advocate for automotive manufacturing in Tennessee,” TAMA President Dan Davidson said. “We have maintained a great relationship with the Tennessee Chamber as our State Manufacturing Association and believe partnering with such a significant organization will help us both to strengthen automotive manufacturing in the Volunteer State.”