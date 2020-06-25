Tennessee chancellors, board of trustees meet to discuss what fall semester will look like

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s not a new normal, but a better normal. That is the message University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd gave Thursday in a special session with the board of trustees.

The board met virtually before reconvening Friday to vote on what the fall semester will look like across the UT System.

Chancellors from each campus shared details of their plans. UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said students are being asked to take care of each other by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines.

Discussion included making areas available for anyone who may contract COVID-19 and keeping students and faculty safe, as well as limiting class sizes, hybrid in-person and online courses, issuance of face coverings and isolating students when they’re not on campus.

“We meet regularly, part of my team meets with people from the city, we meet regularly,” Donde Plowman said. “What do we need to do to get together with owners on the (Cumberland Avenue) Strip and working together. That is part of the process we’re in as well. We want the city to know we’re enforcing wearing a mask.”

LATEST STORIES