Tennessee Department of Health launches opioid crisis campaign

The Tennessee Department of Health launched its new campaign Tuesday to help fight the opioid crisis.

The project is called “Tennessee Faces of the Opioid Crisis,” and it shares personal stories from people impacted by the crisis, in hopes to educate and bring awareness.

State health officials said the participants will be from every county in Tennessee.

The campaign includes four public service announcements that will be on television, online and shared through social media.

The community can also access the Department of Health’s website to read each participant’s personal story and learn about community-based resources available to assist people impacted by substance abuse and misuse.

State health officials said they are still seeking stories from people living or working in some Tennessee counties. For those who would like to share their story of how they have been impacted by the opioid crisis, click here.