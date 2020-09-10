Tennessee Department of Homeland Security honors Knoxville Police officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Homeland Security presented Knoxville Police Lt. Sammy Shaffer with the First Responder Recognition Award on Thursday.

Knoxville Police Lt. Sammy Shaffer

Shaffer, the KPD’s training director and bomb squad commander, was honored for his work on large-scale events, including the 2019 recycling plant fire; the implementation of a Rescue Task Force program; and development of active shooter response training.

The First Responder Recognition Award is presented to “select first responders from various emergency response professions across the state for their outstanding and/or heroic actions while serving the people of Tennessee,” according to a release from TDOHS.

He previously served as the KPD’s homeland security coordinator. In that role, Shaffer organized training, procedures, response and activities pertaining to the prevention of man-made, technological and natural events. He also served as a liaison between federal, state and local emergency management agencies.

Shaffer, a 19-year veteran of KPD, previous served as a member of the Knoxville Fire Department and EMT. He was also named KPD’s Officer of the Year in 2005 and 2017.

KPD Lieutenant Sammy Shaffer was announced as a recipient of the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security First Responder Recognition Award today. Read why here: https://t.co/BgFOOl2i8N pic.twitter.com/2YKA7wZ4mo — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 10, 2020

