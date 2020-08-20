Tennessee extending free child care for essential workers through year’s end

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state of Tennessee is extending its offer of free child care for essential workers through the end of the year.

In April, the state Department of Health sealed a deal with the Boys and Girls Clubs and the YMCA to provide care for school-age children of those workers.

All categories of essential workers identified in Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 22 are eligible for the COVID-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance Program.

Applications for the COVID-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance program will

be accepted online. After an essential employee is approved for the program, TDHS will make

arrangements to pay for child care at the TDHS licensed or TN Department of Education regulated

program where the child is currently served.

Click here for an expanded list of eligible employee categories.

For those parents whose children are not already receiving care at a licensed program, a list of

licensed child care agencies that are open and able to accept children of essential workers is

available on the TDHS website.

The state is also offering payments for care through other certified providers participating in the program.

Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices.