KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The highly-anticipated Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium is a sell-out, but there are plenty of indoor and outdoor venues where fans can watch the game in a raucous atmosphere.

“This Saturday, I think it’s about to be wild,” said Jacob Nelson manager of LoCo Drive-In in Loudon.

LoCo Drive-In is hosting a free watch party for the UT v. Florida game.

The 10.5-acre outdoor venue can hold around 500-600 cars according to Nelson and each spot has a good view of the game.

“It’s a 63′ x 35-foot video board,” Nelson explained. “We have four speakers on top of the board that project sound like all throughout this place and are super loud.”

Nelson said it’s a kid-friendly atmosphere. They’ll have food trucks and people are welcome to tailgate for a fee.

“It’s completely free entry to come in unless you want to bring in your own outside grill and tailgate and stuff like that, then that’ll be $25 per car,” he explained.

Over in Knoxville, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux General Manager Tim Willis said they’re preparing for one of their biggest days yet.

“No doubt, this will be the busiest gameday weekend that we’ve seen in the two years that we’ve been here.”

He said the restaurant sits around 250 people and each seat has a clear view of a TV.

“We have 65 TVs and all 65 TVs will be playing the game.”

Plus, they’re serving up the competition.

“I pulled some strings to get some extra gator here in the building for this weekend,” Willis said.

So, if you’re looking for a place with a game-day-like atmosphere you have a few options here in East Tennessee. The university is also hosting their own on-campus watch party at the Vol Village across from the Torch Bearer on Volunteer Boulevard.

Gates at LoCo Drive-in open at noon Saturday and it’s first-come, first-served.

Willis at Walk-On’s said, for their restaurant, you do have to have at least half your party present to be seated.

They also are doing catering and carryout Saturday but they are not doing delivery service just for that day.