Tennessee Football announces Cade Mays transfer

Tennessee Football took to social media Thursday afternoon to officially announce the addition of transfer Cade Mays. The Knoxville native is returning to Rocky Top after two seasons with the University of Georgia.



Mays played in all 14 games this season for the Bulldogs, starting in 11 contests. He saw playing time at every position along the offensive line; started six games at right guard, two at right tackle, two at left guard, and played at left tackle in the Sugar Bowl. Additionally, He played extensively at center in the Bulldogs game against Missouri.



Mays is the older brother of four-star offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the class of 2020 prospect is currently enrolled at the University of Tennessee. Their father, Kevin, was an All-SEC offensive lineman and team captain at Tennessee in the 1990s.



Mays eligibility for the 2020 season has yet to be determined. A closer look at his case for immediately play is linked below.