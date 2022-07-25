KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gas prices in Tennessee have fallen below $4 per gallon for the first time since May 5, according to AAA.

Tennessee’s gas price average is $3.93. AAA says this is nearly 60 cents less than a month ago and $1.06 more than a year ago.

“Tennessee is now in its sixth straight week for declining gas prices and drivers can likely expect prices at the pump to continue to drop yet again this week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ve seen another week of losses in the oil market and are continuing to see additional downward pressure on gas prices due to underwhelming gasoline demand figures – likely due to Americans changing their driving habits to offset rising gas prices.”

Statewide, Knoxville is the most expensive metro market and Clarksville is the least expensive. Tennessee has the sixth least expensive gas prices in the nation.

Nationwide, average gas prices are down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago. California has the most expensive gas prices in the nation while Texas has the lowest average prices.