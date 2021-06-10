Tennessee hemp licenses expire June 30, how to renew or apply to grow

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, workers at MERJ farms unload hemp plants during the first harvest at the Sullivan County farm, in Bristol, Tenn. U.S. agriculture officials say a rule that allows farmers to legally grow hemp will be finalized this week. It’s a move that many states have awaited for months so they can begin widespread hemp production. The rule establishes requirements for licensing, maintaining records on the land where hemp will be grown, testing the levels of the ingredient in marijuana that causes a high, and disposal of plants that don’t meet the requirements. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you grow hemp in Tennessee, remember hemp licenses are required to be renewed with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture by June 30.

New applications are accepted year-round and expire on June 30. All applicants are required to submit an application, license fees, and any required documentation by June 30, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. CDT. The application and the application checklist can be found online or by calling 615-837-5137.

“Hemp continues to be an important crop in Tennessee,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “The marketplace is evolving and growers are finding new ways to use and market their crop. We want to see the industry flourish, and TDA has abundant resources to make sure growers have what they need.”

TDA has more information on the hemp program on its website. There you can find any additional forms, a list of resources for growers, rules and regulations, upcoming activities and the history of hemp in Tennessee.