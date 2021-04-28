Tennessee Highway Patrol arrests pair of road rage suspects on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A hit-and-run accident on Interstate 40 in Middle Tennessee led to the arrests of two road rage suspects, including one from Roane County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded Friday, April 23, to a call of a hit-and-run accident in Putnam County. A release from the department says the fleeing driver allegedly shot at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.

Trooper Donnie Clark was patrolling in the area when he located the suspect vehicle. Clark pulled the vehicle over and during his interview, both the driver and passenger admitted to using a gun to intimidate the victim. However, they denied firing the weapon.

Following a search of the vehicle, a .22-caliber rifle was recovered.

The driver, Bobby Jolly, 24, of Rockwood, and Hannah Price, 24 of Nashville, were taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. They both have been charged with aggravated assault.