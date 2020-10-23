Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper involved in crash on Oak Ridge Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash Friday on Oak Ridge Highway.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. near the intersection with West Emory Road. A portion of Oak Ridge Highway is shut down. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

KCSO confirms that this was a head-on collision with injury.

The scene is estimated to be cleared by 8 p.m.

No other information has been given at this time. This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

