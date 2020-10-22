Tennessee Highway Patrol seeking information on fatal hit-and-run in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

THP troopers were dispatched just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11 to 2300 Newport Highway in Sevier County between New Center Road and Luther Clinton Way.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call THP’s Knoxville District Regional Dispatch Center at 865-544-3380, option 2, attention Trooper Keith Ogle, or THP Criminal Investigations Division 423-587-7081, attention Trooper Michael Hall.

