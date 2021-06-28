Tennessee Highway Patrol works 2 fatal motorcycle crashes hours apart in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to two fatal motorcycle accidents in Campbell County on Sunday night: one on Long Hollow Road and the second four hours later on Old Middlesboro Highway.

The Highway Patrol responded to the first crash around 5:30 p.m. where Timothy Lewis Jr., 23, of LaFollette, was riding his motorcycle along a curve on Long Hollow Road when the vehicle crossed the center line striking a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The motorcycle came to an uncontrolled stop right of the roadway

Lewis died as a result of this crash, and the driver of the Trailblazer was unharmed. No charges are pending in this incident.

Later on, at around 9:30 p.m. on Old Middlesboro Highway, the THP responded to another fatal motorcycle crash. According to the crash report, Bailey Wright, 19, of Knoxville, was traveling east when Wright’s motorcycle struck a Honda Civic at the intersection of Bethlehem Road, and both vehicles came to an uncontrolled rest.

The report states that Wright died as a result of the crash and the driver of the Civic was uninjured. THP has not listed any charges on the crash report.