Tennessee Highway Safety Office kicks off 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Tennessee Highway Safety Office kicked off 100 Days of Summer Heat on Wednesday with their Click It or Ticket campaign.

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), 299 people killed in Tennessee traffic crashes last year were not wearing a seat belt. This represents approximately 29 percent of the state’s total traffic fatalities in 2018.

Law enforcement will be stepping up efforts to crack down on not just seat belt usage, but also distracted and impaired driving, as well as other safety issues.

"Distracted driving is the big issue now. The impaired driver is still a problem, but distraction is overtaking that," said Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Don Boshears.

As part of the campaign, law enforcement agencies will have heavy patrols out for Memorial Day weekend from May 22-24. There will also be a sobriety checkpoint on Highway 411 on the evening of the 24th.