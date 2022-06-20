KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An all new “Justice Bus” was launched in Nashville on Monday.

The Tennessee Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission created the Tennessee Justice Bus project. The bus is a mobile law office that provides technology to rural and underserved communities where lawyers and volunteers will be able to provide on-the-spot access to legal help. The passenger bus will include computers, tablets, a printer, internet access, video displays, WiFi, and other office supplies.

“It is, in essence, a mobile law office,” said Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Justice Bivins. “It will provide legal information, allow users to access online resources and host legal clinics in remote areas.”

They are joining a small network of other states that have launched their very own Justice Bus projects as well. According to the commission, others have done this in response to natural disasters, to connect with rural citizens, or to bring technology to disadvantaged communities.

“In 2009, the Court set up a statewide Access to Justice Commission focused on providing needs to citizens across our state in civil matters who cannot afford legal representation,” said Jeff Bivins. “We recognized it as a significant problem across our state and a necessary initiative to focus on to make sure we bring justice to all. As we’ve gone through the past decade, the Court has continued to make access to justice a priority, even with changes in court composition. We stand here today, as a priority, to make sure that our citizens can get access to justice.”

The bus’s first outing is scheduled for June 29 in Rutherford County. To request the TN Justice Bus for an event you can email JusticeBus@tncourts.gov and follow the bus on social media @JusticeBusTN.