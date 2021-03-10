Tennessee Legislature advances permitless ‘constitutional carry’ bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The permitless handgun carry bill continues to make its way through the Tennessee General Assembly.

The bill, also called “constitutional carry” by the governor, was introduced by Gov. Lee, who last month put his support behind several legislative initiatives.

On Wednesday, the Finance, Ways and Means Committee recommended its passage.

The aim of the proposed legislation is to allow for both the open and concealed carrying of handguns for people 21 and older without a permit. It also includes military members age 18 to 20; it also calls for increased punishments for some firearm-related crimes.