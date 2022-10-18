KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee nonprofit is rewarding and celebrating all the love, hard work and service provided for babies and their families during Celebrate Babies Week.

The Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee supports professionals who support the development of children from birth to five years old.

Kristin Dunn says early, healthy relationships are important because the brain is developing at a rapid pace in the first three years of a child’s life.

“Looking at how they can emotionally regulate and process and support their feelings, so you know we have big feelings as human beings, and infants and toddlers feel those big feelings,” said Dunn, director of Systems Advancement.

Dunn says the organization strives to build strong foundations, healthy relationships, and bright futures. There are several upcoming trainings planned for the week that focus on supporting little one’s mental health.

Dunn says this week is also a time to celebrate early childhood professionals and reflect on current practices.

“A time to slow down and really think about asking the leaders in our community, what are we doing for our babies? How are we thinking about them within the systems they are in? How is that impacting our youngest citizens,” said Dunn.

In honor of Celebrate Babies Week, donate to an infant in the NICU and their family. A $25 donation will go towards a snuggle basket and for $50 a person can designate who gets the basket and include an honorary tag.

Visit aimhitn.org for more information.