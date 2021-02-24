Tennessee outlasts Vanderbilt in 70-58 victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Tennessee used a 15-2 run to finish out the first half and held off a fierce Vanderbilt ralley to outlast the Commodores 70-58 Wednesday night.

Victor Bailey Jr. led the way with 21 points on 5-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Freshman Jaden Springer scored 20 points in the win.

Turnovers continue to be a problem for Tennessee, committing 17 turnovers and giving up 11 points on those turnovers.

The Vols improve to 16-6 on the season 9-6 in SEC play.

NEXT: at Auburn Saturday at noon.