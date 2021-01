TENNESSEE (WATE) — Millions of dollars are up for grabs across Tennessee.

The Tennessee Powerball is scheduled for Saturday around 11 p.m. with an estimated $640 million available for the jackpot.

WATE 6 On Your Side will have the numbers when they are announced on-air and online.

The Tennessee Mega Millions jackpot is now at $850 million with no winners announced at this time.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions is set for Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 11 p.m.