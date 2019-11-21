Tennessee ranked best state in combating human trafficking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee has been ranked the best in the country when it comes to fighting human trafficking.

The rankings come from the nonprofit organization, Shared Hope International.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said this is the third year that Tennessee has achieved this ranking.

In its yearly state report card, the nonprofit gave Tennessee a score of 98.

A spokesperson says this is partly because the state made a critical change this year that gets rid of the statute of limitations for child sex trafficking survivors to come forward and file a case.