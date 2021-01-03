Tennessee releases new information about federal unemployment benefits

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) announced Sunday a new update for federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

According to the department, anybody receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claimants with a remaining benefit balance, or who have exhausted their benefit, but certified for the week ending Dec. 26, can certify again starting Sunday, Jan. 3, for the week ending Jan. 2.

The state says if you are unable to certify to not try and refile. The state said they will provide further instructions on when to refile your claim after receiving federal guidance for the Extended CARES Act.

You can stay up to date on information by following the agency’s social media accounts and website.

