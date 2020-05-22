Tennessee Reopening: Eight Knox County Library branches open next Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Public Library will open eight of its 19 locations next Friday as part of the Phase Two Reopening Plan.
Each of the locations will resume its regular schedule. The Libraries selected to reopen will provide access for patrons in all areas of the county. Next week, 102 employees will return to work with 67 remaining on furlough. Twenty-five library employees continued working during closure.
Each Library has been fully sanitized and equipped with plexiglass sneeze shields at service counters.
Available seating will be arranged to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
No public computers will be available, however, every location is equipped with WiFi.
The Library will isolate all returned materials for 48 hours to ensure the safe handling of books, CDs, DVDs and other materials. Storytimes, other programs and meeting room use will be suspended until further notice.
Libraries reopening are:
- Lawson McGhee Library, 500 W. Church Avenue
- Burlington Branch Library, 4614 Asheville Highway
- Carter Branch Library, 9036 Asheville Highway
- Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive
- Farragut Branch Library, 417 Campbell Station Road
- Fountain City Branch Library, 5300 Stanton Road
- Powell Branch Library, 330 W. Emory Road
- Howard Pinkston Branch Library, 4500 Chapman Highway
Plans to reopen the remaining locations will be announced later
