Tennessee Revenue Department extends some tax deadlines to May 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Revenue is extending the filing and payment deadline to May 17 for Hall income tax returns and, for certain taxpayers, the franchise and excise tax return.

This extension follows the Internal Revenue Service’s announcement that it is extending the deadline for federal individual income tax returns to May 17.

The Tennessee Commissioner of Revenue is authorized to extend the tax filing deadline when the IRS extends a federal filing date for a group of taxpayers, according to state law. These extensions will automatically apply, and no further action is required from the affected taxpayers.

The extension applies for all taxpayers that file the Hall income tax. For franchise and excise tax, the extension only applies to individuals who file a state franchise and excise tax return using Schedule J2 – Computation of Net Earnings for a Single Member LLC Filing as an Individual.

The Oct. 15, 2021, six-month extension date for the calendar year 2020 return remains unchanged.

Estimated payments due on April 15, 2021, are not included in this extension. These estimated payments are still due on April 15.

For more information about these tax deadline extensions, please read important notice #21-02 or visit www.tn.gov/revenue. Tax payers can also call 615- 253-0600.