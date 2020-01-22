Tennessee RiverLine Summit happening this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week, the University of Tennessee’s College of Architecture + Design is hosting the “Tennessee RiverLine Summit.”

The summit is a chance to advance a project aimed to develop recreational, environmental and economic opportunities along the Tennessee River.

“The Tennessee riverline is a vision for a continuous water trail from Knoxville, Tennessee to Paducah, Kentucky so the entire 652 mile reach of the Tennessee River,” said Brad Collett, associate professor at UT’s School of Landscape Architecture.

Last year, five pilot communities were selected and a team from UT began working with local leaders of those communities to look at how they used the river and identify opportunities for development.

The team is taking feedback from those communities and is looking at how to move forward with the project.

The summit is happening from Wednesday through Thursday, Jan. 23.

