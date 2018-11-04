Tennessee's offense sputters in 14-3 win over Charlotte

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells at his players in the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells at his players in the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - Tennessee used an 82 yard punt return for a touchdown to help take down Charlotte 14-3 on Saturday in the 95th annual homecoming game at Neyland Stadium.

Marquez Callaway returned Charlotte’s first punt of the game to the end zone in the first quarter. Charlotte originally pinned Tennessee on their own 6 yard line but an illegal formation penalty forced a re-kick and Callaway took advantage. The 82 yard punt return is a new career high for the wide receiver. He is the last Vol to return a punt for a touchdown as well, running 62 yards against Tennessee Tech in 2016. Callaway totaled 98 yards on three punt returns on Saturday.

After Charlotte turned the ball over on downs on its ensuing drive, Tennessee’s first offensive drive ended with a touchdown. Jarrett Guarantano connected with Josh Palmer for a 16 yard score, pushing the Vols lead to 14-0.

Alontae Taylor was ejected for targeting in the first quarter after lowering his head on 49ers quarterback Evan Shirreffs. The ejection is Taylor’s second in the last three games after he was tossed for punching an Alabama player on Oct. 20.

While Tennessee’s passing game, special teams and defense were working in the first half, Tennessee’s running game was not. The Vols had -3 rushing yards entering the second quarter and brought their total up to zero at halftime.

The Vols were unable to sort out their problems during the break. After Brent Cimaglia missed a 33 yard field goal attempt to start the third quarter, Tennessee punted on its next three possessions. Luckily for the Vols, so did Charlotte.

WHAT’S NEXT

Tennessee turns back to SEC competition as the Kentucky Wildcats come to Neyland Stadium on Nov. 10.