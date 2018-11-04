Tennessee's offense sputters in 14-3 win over Charlotte
KNOXVILLE (WATE) - Tennessee used an 82 yard punt return for a touchdown to help take down Charlotte 14-3 on Saturday in the 95th annual homecoming game at Neyland Stadium.
Marquez Callaway returned Charlotte’s first punt of the game to the end zone in the first quarter. Charlotte originally pinned Tennessee on their own 6 yard line but an illegal formation penalty forced a re-kick and Callaway took advantage. The 82 yard punt return is a new career high for the wide receiver. He is the last Vol to return a punt for a touchdown as well, running 62 yards against Tennessee Tech in 2016. Callaway totaled 98 yards on three punt returns on Saturday.
After Charlotte turned the ball over on downs on its ensuing drive, Tennessee’s first offensive drive ended with a touchdown. Jarrett Guarantano connected with Josh Palmer for a 16 yard score, pushing the Vols lead to 14-0.
Alontae Taylor was ejected for targeting in the first quarter after lowering his head on 49ers quarterback Evan Shirreffs. The ejection is Taylor’s second in the last three games after he was tossed for punching an Alabama player on Oct. 20.
While Tennessee’s passing game, special teams and defense were working in the first half, Tennessee’s running game was not. The Vols had -3 rushing yards entering the second quarter and brought their total up to zero at halftime.
The Vols were unable to sort out their problems during the break. After Brent Cimaglia missed a 33 yard field goal attempt to start the third quarter, Tennessee punted on its next three possessions. Luckily for the Vols, so did Charlotte.
WHAT’S NEXT
Tennessee turns back to SEC competition as the Kentucky Wildcats come to Neyland Stadium on Nov. 10.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Students from Tennessee School for the deaf enjoy UT football game
- KCSO: Mother, son found dead at home in Farragut from apparent murder/suicide
- TBI: counterfeit drugs are newest trend contributing to opioid epidemic
- Tenn. School for the Deaf secures tickets for students to attend UT homecoming game
- Local faith leaders call on Medicaid expansion as local hospitals set to close
- Knoxville elementary school teacher makes a difference through music
- Deadly July shooting in Sevierville determined to be self defense
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Obama to rally for Indiana senator who backs Trump policies
- Mayor of Utah city killed in 'insider attack' in Afghanistan
- Trump says Democrats would ruin Florida, his second home
- Anxious politicians and volunteers make final election push
- Trump slams Indiana Democratic ads touting Libertarian
- 3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
- Yoga shooter appeared to have made misogynistic videos