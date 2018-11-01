Tennessee's original electric chair on display in Pigeon Forge for education Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) - It was once one of the most popular means of execution. The electric chair was first used in 1890 in New York, coming to Tennessee in the early 1900s.

The original Tennessee electric chair was used from year 1916 all the way to 1960, responsible for 125 executions.

"There’s a lot of interest for this one. It is one of the more popular artifacts that we have," Summer Blalock, with the Alcatraz East Museum in Pigeon Forge. "We try to educate people as much as possible when they come to the museum. We don’t want to glorify crime but we do want to teach people that there’s consequences to their actions and I think this is a very eye-opening artifact to look at."

Death by electric chair was believed to be a more humane alternative to hanging. Prisoners would be strapped to a wooden chair, locked in by their ankles and fastened tightly around the head. Electrodes would then shoot through their body at high voltages.

You can observe the original Tennessee electric chair, retired in 1960, at the Alcatraz Museum in Pigeon Forge.

"To know that it’s been used in our state is pretty eye-opening," Blalock said. "To see something up close that has attributed to the execution of so many people is pretty eye-opening as well. People are very fascinated by it."

The electric chair remains an option as an alternative to lethal injection in Tennessee.

Current Tennessee Death Row inmate Edmund Zagorski requested to die by electric chair. His execution is scheduled for Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Nashville.

But he will not be sitting in the original Tennessee electric chair.

He will be electrocuted in a chair only used once before, back in 2007, on convicted killer Daryl Holton.

Technology has grown so much since this was used in the 1960s, Blalock said. "Seeing the evolution of the electric chair is very interesting to our guests."

