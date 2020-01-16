Tennessee schedules more execution dates for death row offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court has scheduled two more executions.

A man convicted of three murders in Nashville is scheduled to die in June.

The execution date for a killer from Chattanooga is set for August.

According to the TN Department of Correction, death row inmates who were convicted of crimes before January 1999 can elect to die by either the electric chair or lethal injection.

In 2018, electrocution was chosen by two offenders (Edmund Zagorski and David Miller) as their choice for method of execution.

In 2019, offender Stephen West also chose the electric chair, as did offender Lee Hall.

Tennessee ranks second in the country for executions last year, while Texas ranks first.

