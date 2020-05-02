Tennessee School of Beauty reopening Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Tennessee School of Beauty announced plans to reopen and give a gift to essential workers.
Based in Knox County, the health department gave the school the go-ahead on Friday to reopen.
The school’s leaders chose to wait until next Wednesday, May 6 in order to make the necessary safety adjustments.
They also announced a special gift to essential workers: The school announced what it calls “Essential Wednesdays,” where they will give a free haircut and style to any essential employee who’s helped keep things running during the pandemic.
The school of beauty also announced senior-only hours on Tuesdays and extended hours in order to make it easier for anyone to schedule an appointment.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid virus outbreak
- MTSU will resume on-campus classes in the fall with COVID-19 preparations
- Athens nursing home says 17 more employees have tested positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus: Knoxville retail stores prep for reopening day after weeks of closure
- Disney creates character face masks, donates proceeds to charity
- Beloved teacher dies of coronavirus after she was twice denied testing, family says
- Douglas-Cherokee expands program for senior meals
- Nashville-based company prepares to submit total antibody test for FDA approval
- Tennessee governor, President Trump announce new measures to combat coronavirus in nursing homes
- Whole Foods to give free masks to all customers
- TN Tourism: Pigeon Forge reopening, but no quick fix
- Losses mount from 6-week park closure