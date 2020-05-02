Tennessee School of Beauty reopening Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Tennessee School of Beauty announced plans to reopen and give a gift to essential workers.

Based in Knox County, the health department gave the school the go-ahead on Friday to reopen.

The school’s leaders chose to wait until next Wednesday, May 6 in order to make the necessary safety adjustments.

They also announced a special gift to essential workers: The school announced what it calls “Essential Wednesdays,” where they will give a free haircut and style to any essential employee who’s helped keep things running during the pandemic.

The school of beauty also announced senior-only hours on Tuesdays and extended hours in order to make it easier for anyone to schedule an appointment.