Tennessee School of Beauty welcomes largest cosmetology class to-date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Beauty of School is celebrating some good news during this unprecedented time, as they welcomed their largest cosmetology class to-date during their 90th year of operation.

Adam Brown, owner of the Beauty school and salon, was pleasantly surprised for their August class outcome, especially during a climate where some industries are struggling due to the coronavirus.

“It far surpassed what we were expecting,” says Brown reflecting on the uncertainty they felt a couple of months ago, “we had no clue what it was going to be, so we’re very excited.”

The August class is filled with 31 eager cosmetology students. The classes usually only grow to around 21 students max. Brown says they had so much interest in their school, they had to shift people looking to join the next month.

Brown believes there a few factors in play for their unexpected turnout, including their ability and willingness to hold in-person learning.

The school was holding distance learning during March, but once the state gave them the “OK” to re-open, welcome guests, and hold in-person classes; they jumped on the opportunity.

“We tell our students in admissions that we’re 95% hands-on, “says Brown, “to try and learn haircutting over a zoom call doesn’t tend to work out very well.”

The school is following the necessary safety precautions to keep everyone safe while expanding their knowledge while providing services

Including:

Daily temperature checks and screenings

Using every other station on the floor

Required masks for staff and guests

Shields between hair washing stations

Appointment only

Waiting area temporarily closed

Extra sanitary measures

The added safety precautions in place to hold in-person learning is one reason a new student chose the Tennessee School of Beauty.

She wanted to pursue a career in cosmetology. She had her eyes on the Tennessee School of Beauty and felt safe starting her education now after seeing the safety precautions they were taking.

Another reason Brown believes there is an increase in students is the current economic climate, with a lot of jobs on hold right now due to coronavirus concerns.

Browns says he has an older student that has a corporate job but is not currently working due to the current job climate during coronavirus concerns. In return, her job being put on pause pushed her to pursue a career in cosmetology, something she always wanted to do.

The owner also mentioned some colleges choosing to do online learning may have pushed people to join the school.

Regardless of the factors, Brown is “very fortunate” to be prospering during this difficult time. The business has been in the family for generations. Brown is the 4th generation to run the business and his son recently joined to work alongside him–helping grow the business.

Another first for the school is the 2020 scholarship opportunity. Brown started offering scholarships worth up to $2,020 that go directly to the student’s education at the Tennessee School of Beauty, to help support seniors whose last year of high school was impacted by coronavirus concerns.

