Tennessee Shine Company opening 4th location on Feb. 26

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Shine Company is adding a new location in East Tennessee later this week.

The company announced a grand opening for its fourth store will be held on Friday, Feb. 26.

According to the company, Sevierville Store & Moonshine Tour will include a 5,000 sq. ft Moonshine Tour. Customers will be able to learn about making moonshine, history and prohibition.

The new location will be at 1424 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville, TN.

